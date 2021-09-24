 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 8:10am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) stock moved upwards by 251.16% to $21.07 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $82.6 million.
  • Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock increased by 25.29% to $6.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.8 million.
  • vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares rose 21.46% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.0 million.
  • Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock increased by 21.2% to $5.03. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.
  • Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares increased by 4.96% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.8 million.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares moved upwards by 4.72% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock decreased by 14.1% to $4.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
  • TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock decreased by 12.19% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares decreased by 7.12% to $31.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares decreased by 4.99% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $310.2 million.
  • Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock decreased by 4.98% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock declined by 4.97% to $11.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.8 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

