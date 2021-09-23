12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock increased by 65.51% to $0.96 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.4 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares rose 6.45% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares moved upwards by 4.69% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.8 million.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock rose 4.09% to $21.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares moved upwards by 4.01% to $10.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.3 million.
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) stock moved upwards by 4.01% to $156.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock fell 9.06% to $0.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock fell 4.42% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
- Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE:LL) stock declined by 2.7% to $19.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.0 million.
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) stock fell 1.92% to $21.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock decreased by 1.77% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares declined by 1.5% to $12.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion.
