12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) stock moved upwards by 13.98% to $2.64 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.
  • LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) stock rose 3.89% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.7 million.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares rose 3.43% to $11.9. The company's market cap stands at $229.0 million.
  • DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares increased by 3.4% to $3.64. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares moved upwards by 3.35% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWS) stock moved upwards by 3.28% to $23.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock decreased by 3.79% to $1.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares decreased by 2.68% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.
  • Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) stock decreased by 2.0% to $4.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares fell 1.87% to $11.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $572.6 million.
  • Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares decreased by 1.82% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
  • JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) shares decreased by 1.23% to $51.43. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

