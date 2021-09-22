 Skip to main content

8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares moved upwards by 12.57% to $39.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock moved upwards by 8.46% to $14.1. The company's market cap stands at $543.9 million.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $7.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $959.9 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.
  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock moved upwards by 4.96% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $324.6 million.
  • Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock moved upwards by 3.02% to $27.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) shares fell 3.22% to $71.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares decreased by 2.04% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $615.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

