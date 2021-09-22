10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares rose 5.28% to $10.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares increased by 4.5% to $15.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) shares rose 3.95% to $10.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares moved upwards by 3.06% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $652.8 million.
Losers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares declined by 6.13% to $26.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $780.5 million.
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stock fell 6.08% to $236.76. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock decreased by 4.33% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.2 million.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) shares fell 2.26% to $185.45. The company's market cap stands at $161.5 billion.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares declined by 2.07% to $6.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock declined by 1.35% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
