10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 8:07am   Comments
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares rose 5.28% to $10.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares increased by 4.5% to $15.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) shares rose 3.95% to $10.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares moved upwards by 3.06% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $652.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares declined by 6.13% to $26.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $780.5 million.
  • FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stock fell 6.08% to $236.76. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock decreased by 4.33% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.2 million.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) shares fell 2.26% to $185.45. The company's market cap stands at $161.5 billion.
  • voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares declined by 2.07% to $6.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock declined by 1.35% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

