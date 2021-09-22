 Skip to main content

Market Overview

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 8:06am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares rose 33.15% to $5.06 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million.
  • Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock moved upwards by 23.71% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million.
  • Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) shares moved upwards by 22.24% to $11.98. The company's market cap stands at $286.5 million.
  • Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares rose 22.04% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.3 million.
  • Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) stock rose 13.45% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $895.1 million.
  • Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares rose 11.42% to $9.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) stock decreased by 21.76% to $5.07 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $493.7 million.
  • Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) shares decreased by 12.3% to $11.06. The company's market cap stands at $106.0 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares declined by 10.11% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $99.2 million.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares decreased by 8.67% to $17.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $716.1 million.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock decreased by 8.45% to $7.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.3 million.
  • Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) stock fell 7.76% to $46.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.0 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

