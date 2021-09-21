 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) shares rose 18.05% to $12.62 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $120.9 million.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares moved upwards by 9.87% to $27.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares increased by 8.73% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.1 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock moved upwards by 8.64% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.
  • Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) stock rose 8.23% to $8.15. The company's market cap stands at $417.5 million.
  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock rose 7.03% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) stock fell 23.2% to $9.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $254.2 million.
  • Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock decreased by 9.45% to $7.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $576.9 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock decreased by 7.62% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares decreased by 7.17% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.
  • Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares declined by 4.71% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $301.2 million.
  • Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares decreased by 4.46% to $6.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.8 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

