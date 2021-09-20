 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares moved upwards by 22.1% to $3.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $609.1 million.
  • Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares rose 13.17% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) shares rose 10.67% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $118.6 million.
  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares moved upwards by 10.44% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock moved upwards by 8.81% to $3.58. The company's market cap stands at $187.4 million.
  • Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock moved upwards by 6.75% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares decreased by 11.35% to $20.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $794.4 million.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares decreased by 9.65% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) stock fell 9.26% to $6.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock declined by 9.2% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.
  • Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) stock decreased by 8.63% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
  • Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) shares fell 8.58% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (VSTM + ERYP)

24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Verastem Shares Are Trading Higher On Encouraging Combo Therapy Data At ESMO Presentation
Earnings Scheduled For September 20, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 19-25): Incyte, Verrica FDA Decisions And Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com