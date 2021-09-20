 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 8:14am   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares rose 15.45% to $6.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.5 million.
  • Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) stock increased by 8.32% to $7.03. The company's market cap stands at $85.7 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock rose 4.83% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $120.8 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares rose 4.16% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
  • Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock moved upwards by 2.97% to $5.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock increased by 2.36% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock fell 12.23% to $9.84 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock fell 11.82% to $15.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $459.5 million.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock decreased by 10.4% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares fell 9.24% to $16.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.3 million.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares declined by 9.07% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $313.5 million.
  • Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares fell 8.51% to $10.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $806.4 million.

 

 

 

