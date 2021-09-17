12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock moved upwards by 53.98% to $3.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $147.6 million.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares rose 30.6% to $7.51. The company's market cap stands at $594.3 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) shares moved upwards by 14.47% to $6.88. The company's market cap stands at $312.7 million.
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares increased by 13.35% to $436.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 billion.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) shares moved upwards by 12.5% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.5 million.
- Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock increased by 9.23% to $14.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $731.3 million.
Losers
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares fell 51.51% to $22.37 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock fell 9.91% to $4.91. The company's market cap stands at $304.0 million.
- Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) shares decreased by 6.59% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $446.8 million.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares declined by 6.2% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares declined by 4.63% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $93.2 million.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock fell 4.35% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $144.4 million.
