12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 8:07am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock moved upwards by 53.98% to $3.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $147.6 million.
  • Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares rose 30.6% to $7.51. The company's market cap stands at $594.3 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) shares moved upwards by 14.47% to $6.88. The company's market cap stands at $312.7 million.
  • BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares increased by 13.35% to $436.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 billion.
  • Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) shares moved upwards by 12.5% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.5 million.
  • Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock increased by 9.23% to $14.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $731.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares fell 51.51% to $22.37 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock fell 9.91% to $4.91. The company's market cap stands at $304.0 million.
  • Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) shares decreased by 6.59% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $446.8 million.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares declined by 6.2% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
  • Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares declined by 4.63% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $93.2 million.
  • Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock fell 4.35% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $144.4 million.

 

 

 

