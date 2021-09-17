12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) shares rose 8.57% to $37.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $436.1 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock moved upwards by 7.54% to $10.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $455.9 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock rose 6.66% to $13.6. The company's market cap stands at $584.2 million.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock rose 4.94% to $8.06. The company's market cap stands at $131.2 million.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock increased by 4.91% to $9.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares moved upwards by 2.96% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million.
Losers
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares fell 9.28% to $9.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $466.9 million.
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares fell 4.75% to $84.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock declined by 3.23% to $11.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
- Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) stock declined by 2.8% to $85.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.
- ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) stock decreased by 2.48% to $8.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 billion.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares fell 1.94% to $328.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 billion.
