 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Share:
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) stock increased by 5.32% to $7.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock increased by 4.91% to $8.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
  • Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares increased by 4.83% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock moved upwards by 4.47% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock moved upwards by 3.75% to $6.35. The company's market cap stands at $581.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares decreased by 5.32% to $3.74 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares fell 3.18% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.0 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BWEN + DSX)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract For M/V Amphitrite
Why Are Shipping Stocks Trading Higher On Monday?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Diana Shipping Inks Time Charter Contract For M/V Phaidra
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com