12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 8:25am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock rose 20.19% to $1.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $134.9 million.
  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares increased by 13.11% to $10.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.1 million.
  • Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) stock moved upwards by 7.34% to $16.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $906.6 million.
  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares moved upwards by 7.02% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock increased by 6.92% to $11.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $602.6 million.
  • Invacare (NYSE:IVC) shares moved upwards by 6.31% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $241.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock fell 7.94% to $21.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $766.3 million.
  • Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) stock decreased by 7.72% to $6.99. The company's market cap stands at $362.9 million.
  • Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares declined by 4.91% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.0 million.
  • FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) stock decreased by 4.84% to $41.7. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
  • Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock decreased by 3.71% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares fell 3.71% to $6.23. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.

 

 

 

