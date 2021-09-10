12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) stock rose 15.35% to $7.74 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock moved upwards by 9.9% to $38.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares moved upwards by 9.8% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $212.0 million.
- Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares rose 8.98% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million.
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock increased by 6.34% to $16.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 5.21% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
Losers
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares declined by 13.39% to $20.7 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $161.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares fell 11.66% to $22.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 8.91% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $207.6 million.
- Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) stock decreased by 5.33% to $37.49. The company's market cap stands at $966.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares decreased by 4.69% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock fell 3.75% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.1 million.
