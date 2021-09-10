 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) stock rose 15.35% to $7.74 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock moved upwards by 9.9% to $38.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares moved upwards by 9.8% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $212.0 million.
  • Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares rose 8.98% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million.
  • Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock increased by 6.34% to $16.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 5.21% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares declined by 13.39% to $20.7 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $161.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares fell 11.66% to $22.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 8.91% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $207.6 million.
  • Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) stock decreased by 5.33% to $37.49. The company's market cap stands at $966.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares decreased by 4.69% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock fell 3.75% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.1 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CLEU + AOUT)

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com