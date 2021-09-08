12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) shares rose 73.39% to $9.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares moved upwards by 13.77% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $80.5 million.
- ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) stock rose 10.23% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.8 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock rose 8.2% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
- Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) stock moved upwards by 5.74% to $15.59. The company's market cap stands at $871.2 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock increased by 4.78% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
Losers
- NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares declined by 11.28% to $4.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares fell 5.51% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares declined by 5.16% to $17.83. The company's market cap stands at $579.7 million.
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock decreased by 5.07% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.7 million.
- Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares decreased by 4.77% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $251.7 million.
- Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) shares decreased by 4.75% to $24.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $521.3 million.
