12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares rose 25.62% to $24.27 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $872.2 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock rose 19.63% to $5.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $922.4 million.
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares moved upwards by 17.77% to $7.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares moved upwards by 15.15% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $409.5 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares rose 11.58% to $53.44. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares moved upwards by 9.55% to $35.79. The company's market cap stands at $990.5 million.
Losers
- Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) shares decreased by 16.71% to $6.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares decreased by 14.8% to $5.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.7 million.
- Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) shares decreased by 10.82% to $23.01. The company's market cap stands at $489.5 million.
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) shares decreased by 9.35% to $77.01. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 billion.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares fell 8.19% to $13.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $665.3 million.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) stock fell 6.58% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
