 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 9:23am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares rose 25.62% to $24.27 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $872.2 million.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock rose 19.63% to $5.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $922.4 million.
  • Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares moved upwards by 17.77% to $7.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares moved upwards by 15.15% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $409.5 million.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares rose 11.58% to $53.44. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares moved upwards by 9.55% to $35.79. The company's market cap stands at $990.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) shares decreased by 16.71% to $6.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
  • Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares decreased by 14.8% to $5.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.7 million.
  • Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) shares decreased by 10.82% to $23.01. The company's market cap stands at $489.5 million.
  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) shares decreased by 9.35% to $77.01. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 billion.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares fell 8.19% to $13.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $665.3 million.
  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) stock fell 6.58% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ADAP + APOP)

Adaptimmune Stock Moves Higher On Cancer Deal With Genentech
23 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
53 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1%; MongoDB Shares Jump After Q2 Results
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises 1%; Forte Biosciences Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com