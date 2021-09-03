 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 8:16am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares rose 68.9% to $9.29 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
  • Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares increased by 20.49% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.3 million.
  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares rose 15.83% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million.
  • Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares moved upwards by 8.41% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
  • Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares increased by 6.69% to $4.46. The company's market cap stands at $352.9 million.
  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares increased by 5.86% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) shares decreased by 80.42% to $5.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.
  • Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares decreased by 6.45% to $5.66. The company's market cap stands at $102.4 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock decreased by 4.4% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
  • 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock fell 3.79% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.8 million.
  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares decreased by 3.06% to $17.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares decreased by 3.01% to $30.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $786.6 million.

 

 

 

