 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares increased by 22.1% to $2.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
  • Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock increased by 14.64% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.4 million.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock increased by 13.93% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.9 million.
  • Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock rose 9.97% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.5 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares rose 9.0% to $34.49. The company's market cap stands at $436.1 million.
  • INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) stock moved upwards by 8.16% to $25.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $457.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares declined by 20.77% to $3.09 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million.
  • Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock declined by 8.75% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.3 million.
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) stock declined by 7.2% to $29.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares decreased by 7.14% to $310.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock decreased by 6.53% to $9.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.6 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) stock fell 6.25% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.4 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ALKS + ASMB)

28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Assembly Bio Stock Tumbles On Discontinuation Of Hepatitis B Trial
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Releases Twin Dose Of Positive Tidings, Astellas Voluntarily Pauses Gene Therapy Study, Ascendis Offering
The Daily Biotech Pulse: VectivBio In M&A Mix, Sonnet Biotherapeutics Advances Candidate To Clinics, CEO Transitions At Galapagos, Talis Biomedical
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com