12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares increased by 22.1% to $2.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock increased by 14.64% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.4 million.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock increased by 13.93% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.9 million.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock rose 9.97% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.5 million.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares rose 9.0% to $34.49. The company's market cap stands at $436.1 million.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) stock moved upwards by 8.16% to $25.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $457.1 million.
Losers
- Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares declined by 20.77% to $3.09 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock declined by 8.75% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.3 million.
- Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) stock declined by 7.2% to $29.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares decreased by 7.14% to $310.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock decreased by 6.53% to $9.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.6 million.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) stock fell 6.25% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.4 million.
