12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock moved upwards by 51.23% to $4.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.6 million.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) stock rose 16.17% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
- CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock increased by 15.66% to $11.07. The company's market cap stands at $480.0 million.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock increased by 12.23% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 million.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) stock rose 11.86% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) stock moved upwards by 7.69% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
Losers
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock declined by 11.33% to $47.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock fell 9.5% to $5.91. The company's market cap stands at $765.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares decreased by 4.57% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $159.5 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock declined by 4.02% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock decreased by 3.0% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.5 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares fell 2.87% to $15.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $741.2 million.
