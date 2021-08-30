11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares increased by 7.18% to $9.4 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $79.2 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock rose 6.4% to $15.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.9 million.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares rose 5.61% to $42.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock moved upwards by 5.11% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $310.6 million.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares rose 4.29% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
Losers
- NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) shares fell 8.05% to $85.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 billion.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock decreased by 5.62% to $71.1. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 billion.
- Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) stock declined by 5.29% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.5 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares fell 3.85% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) shares decreased by 3.51% to $7.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.8 million.
- HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) stock fell 2.71% to $10.09. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
