10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares rose 40.64% to $2.18 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $147.2 million.
- JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) stock increased by 13.61% to $64.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
- CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) shares moved upwards by 5.83% to $29.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares moved upwards by 4.89% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares rose 4.66% to $9.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $511.0 million.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares rose 4.64% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock fell 3.91% to $14.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.4 million.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares decreased by 2.65% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) stock declined by 2.02% to $12.64. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) stock decreased by 1.93% to $90.18. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 billion.
