12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 8:07am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock increased by 16.3% to $3.78 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $542.2 million.
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares rose 14.65% to $195.76. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares moved upwards by 12.88% to $6.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock increased by 9.85% to $18.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock rose 5.75% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $661.7 million.
  • Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares increased by 5.33% to $36.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $845.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares decreased by 7.39% to $15.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.5 million.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock decreased by 7.29% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) stock declined by 7.02% to $28.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Guess (NYSE:GES) stock fell 6.84% to $22.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock declined by 6.8% to $2.88. The company's market cap stands at $188.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) stock decreased by 6.56% to $327.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

 

 

 

