12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) stock increased by 22.69% to $151.73 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares moved upwards by 14.25% to $14.75. The company's market cap stands at $716.9 million.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares moved upwards by 12.65% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.7 million.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock increased by 10.44% to $7.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) stock moved upwards by 9.15% to $20.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.9 million.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares increased by 7.07% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $944.8 million.
Losers
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares decreased by 22.75% to $35.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.5 million.
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) stock declined by 12.51% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $147.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock decreased by 7.68% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.7 million.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock declined by 6.91% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) stock fell 5.7% to $86.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 billion.
- Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) shares fell 5.05% to $12.05. The company's market cap stands at $498.2 million.
