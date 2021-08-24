12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) stock moved upwards by 44.27% to $34.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $830.4 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares rose 31.63% to $7.49. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock moved upwards by 31.29% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) stock moved upwards by 21.14% to $17.3. The company's market cap stands at $866.5 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares moved upwards by 15.96% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $285.9 million.
- 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) shares increased by 9.08% to $9.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.8 million.
Losers
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock declined by 25.9% to $10.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $771.4 million.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock declined by 11.59% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock fell 8.31% to $5.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.4 million.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) shares fell 4.5% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $169.5 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares decreased by 4.41% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $212.4 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares fell 3.6% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
