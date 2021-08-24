12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 15.26% to $6.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $158.5 million.
- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock increased by 11.7% to $23.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $898.3 million.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) stock increased by 11.45% to $415.24. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $247.6 million.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) stock increased by 5.75% to $56.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion.
- Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock moved upwards by 5.29% to $9.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock decreased by 2.9% to $0.68 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares fell 2.86% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares declined by 2.25% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.6 million.
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock fell 1.66% to $23.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.5 billion.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares declined by 1.45% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million.
- ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares decreased by 1.36% to $8.74. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 billion.
