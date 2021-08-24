 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 15.26% to $6.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $158.5 million.
  • SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock increased by 11.7% to $23.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $898.3 million.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) stock increased by 11.45% to $415.24. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $247.6 million.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) stock increased by 5.75% to $56.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion.
  • Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock moved upwards by 5.29% to $9.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock decreased by 2.9% to $0.68 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
  • CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares fell 2.86% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares declined by 2.25% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.6 million.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock fell 1.66% to $23.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.5 billion.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares declined by 1.45% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares decreased by 1.36% to $8.74. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AEHR + SKYT)

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com