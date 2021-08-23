 Skip to main content

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 8:11am   Comments
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares moved upwards by 8.79% to $23.74 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $523.9 million.
  • Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares increased by 4.99% to $22.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares increased by 4.89% to $9.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares fell 6.64% to $1.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
  • View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock fell 5.22% to $4.18. The company's market cap stands at $907.3 million.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock fell 5.07% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
  • Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock declined by 4.78% to $43.7. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 billion.
  • Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares fell 4.61% to $38.11. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 billion.
  • Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) stock fell 4.55% to $18.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $653.8 million.

 

 

 

