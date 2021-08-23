 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares moved upwards by 9.77% to $8.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $595.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares increased by 7.73% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 6.77% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.1 million.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares increased by 6.0% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved upwards by 5.56% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock moved upwards by 5.48% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares declined by 5.09% to $3.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock declined by 4.68% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $196.7 million.
  • Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares decreased by 3.65% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares decreased by 3.4% to $18.5. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 billion.
  • DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) shares decreased by 2.76% to $179.0. The company's market cap stands at $60.4 billion.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares fell 2.7% to $31.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

