12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares moved upwards by 9.77% to $8.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $595.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares increased by 7.73% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 6.77% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.1 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares increased by 6.0% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved upwards by 5.56% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock moved upwards by 5.48% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 million.
Losers
- Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares declined by 5.09% to $3.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock declined by 4.68% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $196.7 million.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares decreased by 3.65% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares decreased by 3.4% to $18.5. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 billion.
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) shares decreased by 2.76% to $179.0. The company's market cap stands at $60.4 billion.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares fell 2.7% to $31.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
