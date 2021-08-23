 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares increased by 11.38% to $1.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
  • BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares rose 8.16% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares increased by 7.77% to $38.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock increased by 7.41% to $4.78. The company's market cap stands at $250.6 million.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares moved upwards by 6.52% to $36.57. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares increased by 6.35% to $12.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $699.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock declined by 2.37% to $5.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.9 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 2.27% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock decreased by 2.23% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $564.2 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares declined by 2.22% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares declined by 1.99% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $116.1 million.
  • BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock decreased by 1.88% to $53.63. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.

 

 

 

