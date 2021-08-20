12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares rose 6.64% to $0.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares rose 2.82% to $7.65. The company's market cap stands at $561.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares moved upwards by 2.67% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $179.5 million.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock increased by 2.44% to $8.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares increased by 2.31% to $7.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) stock increased by 2.26% to $24.85. The company's market cap stands at $585.6 million.
Losers
- Azul (NYSE:AZUL) stock decreased by 6.59% to $18.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares declined by 5.9% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares fell 4.38% to $20.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $957.3 million.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) shares declined by 3.38% to $43.5. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock fell 3.23% to $19.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares fell 2.44% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
