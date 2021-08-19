 Skip to main content

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Macy's (NYSE:M) shares increased by 5.14% to $19.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) shares rose 4.39% to $62.05. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 3.38% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares fell 8.43% to $22.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $352.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock decreased by 7.93% to $66.01. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares declined by 7.7% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $185.1 million.
  • Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares decreased by 7.22% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $525.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock fell 6.43% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.
  • LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock decreased by 5.18% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

