12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 8:06am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares rose 20.17% to $59.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock rose 5.39% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.7 million.
  • Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares rose 4.46% to $10.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares rose 4.04% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $131.3 million.
  • Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) shares rose 3.01% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $245.2 million.
  • Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock moved upwards by 2.91% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock declined by 23.07% to $4.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares fell 13.89% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $629.9 million.
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock fell 9.91% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $73.6 million.
  • Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock fell 7.03% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $739.6 million.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock decreased by 7.01% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
  • Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) stock fell 5.19% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.1 million.

 

 

 

