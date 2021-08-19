12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares rose 20.17% to $59.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock rose 5.39% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.7 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares rose 4.46% to $10.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares rose 4.04% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $131.3 million.
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) shares rose 3.01% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $245.2 million.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock moved upwards by 2.91% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million.
Losers
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock declined by 23.07% to $4.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares fell 13.89% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $629.9 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock fell 9.91% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $73.6 million.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock fell 7.03% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $739.6 million.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock decreased by 7.01% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) stock fell 5.19% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.1 million.
