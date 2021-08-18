12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock increased by 25.39% to $0.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares moved upwards by 6.24% to $9.53. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares rose 5.56% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock rose 5.47% to $48.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock moved upwards by 4.54% to $21.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock moved upwards by 3.57% to $4.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $881.3 million.
Losers
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock declined by 12.83% to $1.36 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock declined by 8.4% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $221.6 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock decreased by 2.99% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares declined by 2.84% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares declined by 2.4% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares declined by 1.99% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.1 million.
