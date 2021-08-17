12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) stock increased by 8.47% to $10.37 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $79.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) stock increased by 6.87% to $5.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
- Sea (NYSE:SE) shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $305.0. The company's market cap stands at $159.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares rose 4.48% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $130.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) shares moved upwards by 3.9% to $8.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $546.4 million.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares increased by 3.52% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $136.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) shares decreased by 16.67% to $3.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares decreased by 6.18% to $74.66. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares fell 4.93% to $66.04. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 billion.
- Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) shares declined by 4.38% to $8.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) stock declined by 4.11% to $9.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock declined by 3.91% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $957.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
