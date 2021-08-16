10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares increased by 4.51% to $7.4 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $512.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) stock increased by 3.11% to $50.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares moved upwards by 2.99% to $9.28. The company's market cap stands at $679.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock rose 2.85% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock rose 2.83% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.1 million.
Losers
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) shares decreased by 5.96% to $27.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock declined by 5.17% to $14.7. The company's market cap stands at $86.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) stock declined by 3.8% to $22.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $640.3 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares fell 3.42% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $190.3 million.
- Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) shares fell 3.41% to $50.0. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers