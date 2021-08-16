 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares increased by 4.51% to $7.4 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $512.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) stock increased by 3.11% to $50.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares moved upwards by 2.99% to $9.28. The company's market cap stands at $679.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock rose 2.85% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock rose 2.83% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) shares decreased by 5.96% to $27.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock declined by 5.17% to $14.7. The company's market cap stands at $86.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) stock declined by 3.8% to $22.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $640.3 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares fell 3.42% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $190.3 million.
  • Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) shares fell 3.41% to $50.0. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BEST + BLDE)

Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2021
A Look Into BEST's Debt
84 Biggest Movers From Friday
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com