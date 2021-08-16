12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) stock rose 18.79% to $1.77 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $226.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares moved upwards by 16.76% to $18.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares increased by 16.49% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $146.3 million.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares rose 13.09% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.7 million.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock moved upwards by 8.95% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) shares rose 6.98% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $106.9 million.
Losers
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock fell 23.23% to $1.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.5 million.
- Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares decreased by 15.18% to $7.66. The company's market cap stands at $582.1 million.
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock fell 7.52% to $7.38. The company's market cap stands at $116.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) stock fell 5.92% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares decreased by 5.38% to $28.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $712.4 million.
- PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock decreased by 5.2% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers