 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) stock rose 18.79% to $1.77 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $226.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares moved upwards by 16.76% to $18.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares increased by 16.49% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $146.3 million.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares rose 13.09% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.7 million.
  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock moved upwards by 8.95% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) shares rose 6.98% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $106.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock fell 23.23% to $1.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.5 million.
  • Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares decreased by 15.18% to $7.66. The company's market cap stands at $582.1 million.
  • Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock fell 7.52% to $7.38. The company's market cap stands at $116.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) stock fell 5.92% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares decreased by 5.38% to $28.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $712.4 million.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock decreased by 5.2% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ADMA + CALT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Rejects FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Crinetics Gains On Positive Readout, BioCryst Withdraws Public Offering
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Calliditas' Chronic Orphan Liver Disease Candidate Receives FDA Fast Track Tag
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com