11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares increased by 15.16% to $20.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $206.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares increased by 7.75% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares moved upwards by 6.99% to $8.26. The company's market cap stands at $599.7 million.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock rose 6.07% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares increased by 3.92% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $195.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares fell 20.32% to $27.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares declined by 13.54% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares decreased by 7.19% to $6.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $916.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock fell 6.18% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $170.3 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock declined by 5.87% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares fell 5.33% to $7.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

