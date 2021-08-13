 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares increased by 30.56% to $2.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) stock moved upwards by 13.9% to $4.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.
  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares rose 4.65% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.8 million.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock increased by 3.74% to $748.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares rose 3.38% to $15.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $834.9 million.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares moved upwards by 3.14% to $37.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) stock fell 23.36% to $6.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock decreased by 9.51% to $10.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares decreased by 7.34% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock declined by 5.82% to $14.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $650.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares declined by 5.77% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) shares declined by 4.67% to $10.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 billion.

 

 

 

