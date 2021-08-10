12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares rose 25.93% to $60.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock moved upwards by 25.38% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) stock increased by 24.24% to $10.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares moved upwards by 14.7% to $17.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock moved upwards by 12.8% to $23.79. The company's market cap stands at $773.5 million.
- InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) shares rose 9.02% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock decreased by 16.3% to $1.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock decreased by 14.93% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) stock decreased by 14.36% to $94.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) shares declined by 14.03% to $105.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) stock decreased by 8.53% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock fell 7.86% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
