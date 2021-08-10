 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock increased by 11.99% to $31.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) stock rose 8.14% to $5.97. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock increased by 8.13% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock rose 6.55% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares rose 5.76% to $68.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares increased by 5.4% to $110.79. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) stock declined by 6.18% to $12.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares declined by 5.06% to $28.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares declined by 4.98% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $44.3 million.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock fell 4.81% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock declined by 3.27% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) shares fell 3.26% to $20.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (API + APPS)

Digital Turbine: Q1 Earnings Insights
Understanding Digital Turbine's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Agora
Understanding Digital Turbine's Unusual Options Activity
Why This Trader Is Watching Apple And A $62 Stock He Says Is Going To $150
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Agora
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com