12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock increased by 11.99% to $31.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) stock rose 8.14% to $5.97. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock increased by 8.13% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock rose 6.55% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares rose 5.76% to $68.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares increased by 5.4% to $110.79. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) stock declined by 6.18% to $12.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares declined by 5.06% to $28.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares declined by 4.98% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $44.3 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock fell 4.81% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock declined by 3.27% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) shares fell 3.26% to $20.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
