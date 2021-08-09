 Skip to main content

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares rose 14.65% to $3.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $658.6 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares rose 7.97% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.0 million.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock increased by 7.56% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares increased by 5.15% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $43.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares increased by 3.77% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock fell 5.41% to $5.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock fell 5.27% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock declined by 3.33% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares fell 3.09% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million.
  • Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) stock declined by 2.51% to $14.81. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

