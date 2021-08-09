 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock rose 30.38% to $2.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares increased by 19.25% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $94.7 million.
  • Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares increased by 18.37% to $34.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares rose 11.98% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares moved upwards by 10.41% to $201.9. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) stock increased by 8.57% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) stock fell 41.37% to $30.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) stock declined by 34.64% to $8.4. The company's market cap stands at $187.5 million.
  • bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock declined by 20.1% to $20.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) shares fell 14.49% to $5.02. The company's market cap stands at $123.0 million.
  • Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock fell 13.45% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $571.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) stock decreased by 10.79% to $7.69. The company's market cap stands at $202.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

 

 

 

