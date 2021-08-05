12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares rose 42.78% to $5.84 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $141.7 million.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) stock moved upwards by 16.75% to $8.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares moved upwards by 11.97% to $6.08. The company's market cap stands at $285.3 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock rose 11.38% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares increased by 10.33% to $17.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares increased by 9.97% to $4.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) stock declined by 26.22% to $109.11 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock fell 17.78% to $6.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $482.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) stock decreased by 13.7% to $29.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $873.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) shares decreased by 11.23% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) shares decreased by 9.5% to $11.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $453.0 million.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock decreased by 9.27% to $19.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
