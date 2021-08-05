 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock moved upwards by 14.73% to $131.87 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) shares moved upwards by 14.57% to $25.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares increased by 13.01% to $13.81. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock moved upwards by 12.64% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $90.0 million.
  • Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares increased by 11.72% to $22.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares increased by 11.59% to $59.3. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares decreased by 22.77% to $34.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) shares declined by 7.43% to $77.3. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock decreased by 4.62% to $640.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
  • SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock fell 3.86% to $19.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $760.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 3.73% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares declined by 3.71% to $5.46. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (FSLY + DDOG)

26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Why Did Fastly Shares Fall 20% After Earnings?
Fastly: Q2 Earnings Insights
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Fastly
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com