12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock rose 7.84% to $1.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million.
  • Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) shares increased by 7.39% to $22.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares moved upwards by 6.03% to $31.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) shares moved upwards by 5.46% to $38.97. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock moved upwards by 4.05% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock increased by 4.01% to $24.86. The company's market cap stands at $554.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) stock declined by 44.08% to $35.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock decreased by 26.62% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 6.25% to $14.1. The company's market cap stands at $272.7 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock fell 5.69% to $7.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.6 million.
  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock declined by 3.08% to $56.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares fell 2.38% to $17.67. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.

 

 

 

