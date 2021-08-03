 Skip to main content

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares increased by 18.26% to $3.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) stock increased by 12.26% to $61.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock moved upwards by 5.43% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million.
  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares increased by 4.01% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.
  • Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) shares moved upwards by 3.21% to $4.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

 

 

  • Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) stock fell 37.29% to $31.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares declined by 10.13% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $86.4 million.
  • NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) shares declined by 8.97% to $95.62. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 billion.
  • Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) stock fell 8.35% to $11.2. The company's market cap stands at $85.1 million.
  • 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) stock declined by 8.09% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock fell 7.06% to $84.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 billion.

 

 

 

