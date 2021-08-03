12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares increased by 38.49% to $3.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $543.3 million.
- Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) stock increased by 29.33% to $37.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock moved upwards by 18.99% to $7.14. The company's market cap stands at $111.1 million.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock increased by 17.48% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) stock moved upwards by 12.5% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) shares increased by 10.03% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.5 million.
Losers
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock fell 5.83% to $2.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) stock declined by 5.09% to $16.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $892.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares fell 4.68% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares decreased by 4.42% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.2 million.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares decreased by 4.29% to $5.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $564.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock decreased by 3.18% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
