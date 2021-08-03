 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares increased by 22.38% to $18.97 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares rose 14.97% to $2.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.1 million.
  • SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock moved upwards by 12.52% to $290.0. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares moved upwards by 8.21% to $9.35. The company's market cap stands at $945.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares increased by 6.69% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $179.3 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock rose 4.37% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock fell 7.18% to $26.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock decreased by 6.49% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $565.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) shares declined by 4.18% to $59.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares declined by 3.23% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $92.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock decreased by 2.63% to $3.26. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock decreased by 2.53% to $4.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.

 

 

 

