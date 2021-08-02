12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares rose 75.22% to $3.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock increased by 8.14% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $68.0 million.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock moved upwards by 5.43% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.0 million.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock increased by 5.14% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares rose 4.93% to $42.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 billion.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares increased by 4.13% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $525.5 million.
Losers
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares decreased by 5.01% to $1.14 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.0 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock decreased by 4.14% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock declined by 3.97% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.6 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares declined by 1.36% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) stock fell 1.22% to $30.94. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) shares declined by 1.14% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million.
