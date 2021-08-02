12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock moved upwards by 35.55% to $1.83 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $161.0 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock increased by 21.39% to $10.44. The company's market cap stands at $118.7 million.
- Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) shares rose 18.42% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $444.6 million.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock moved upwards by 17.92% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $221.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ:HJLI) stock moved upwards by 12.01% to $6.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares increased by 9.59% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.0 million.
Losers
- Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares decreased by 23.05% to $8.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $788.7 million.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares decreased by 18.84% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
- MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) stock declined by 7.3% to $15.76. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares decreased by 7.04% to $7.67. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) shares declined by 3.91% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) stock decreased by 3.59% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers