12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares rose 16.82% to $3.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) stock increased by 8.89% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares moved upwards by 5.86% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $98.7 million.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.9 million.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) stock increased by 4.96% to $41.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock moved upwards by 4.94% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.3 million.
Losers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock declined by 11.24% to $7.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Square (NYSE:SQ) shares fell 4.43% to $236.32. The company's market cap stands at $107.6 billion.
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) stock declined by 3.62% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares declined by 2.25% to $7.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.9 million.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock decreased by 1.81% to $10.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares fell 1.74% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.
