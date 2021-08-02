 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares rose 16.82% to $3.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.
  • Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) stock increased by 8.89% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares moved upwards by 5.86% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $98.7 million.
  • EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.9 million.
  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) stock increased by 4.96% to $41.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock moved upwards by 4.94% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock declined by 11.24% to $7.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Square (NYSE:SQ) shares fell 4.43% to $236.32. The company's market cap stands at $107.6 billion.
  • CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) stock declined by 3.62% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares declined by 2.25% to $7.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.9 million.
  • United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock decreased by 1.81% to $10.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares fell 1.74% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BSQR + BRQS)

21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
75 Biggest Movers From Friday
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com